Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho trolled Juventus fans at full time by cupping his hand to his hear in celebration of a stunning 2-1 win.

United scored two late goals to turn things around in Turin after going behind to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning strike in the second half.

Mourinho notably spent time managing Inter Milan to great success earlier in his career, and it seems he still feels the rivalry as he relished this moment to wind up the Juve supporters.

Watch the video below as Mourinho taunts the home crowd and makes the most of a memorable result for United in Europe.