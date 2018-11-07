Video: Juan Mata matches Cristiano Ronaldo with sublime equaliser for Manchester United vs Juventus

Manchester United hit back against Juventus this evening with a beautiful free-kick goal by Juan Mata.

The Spain international curled in from outside the box not long after Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a stunning opener to make it 1-0 to the home side.

United, however, are now 2-1 up at the time of writing as Mata’s equaliser was then followed up by what looked like a comical own goal.

Watch the video below and enjoy the sheer quality of Mata’s free-kick over and over again!