Liverpool consider move to rival Manchester City for surprise Real Madrid transfer raid

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Thibaut Courtois is the undisputed number one at the Bernabeu this season after joining from Chelsea in the summer, though Navas could perhaps feel hard done by after years of solid service at the club.

Still, Don Balon suggest Madrid will now try to offload him, with Liverpool and Manchester City listed as among the clubs keen on the Costa Rica international.

Navas could no doubt strengthen many top clubs, though Liverpool don’t seem one of the big names in Europe particularly in need of a new ‘keeper right now.

The Reds splashed the cash to sign Alisson from Roma in the summer, and he’s performed well since making the move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp also has the experienced Simon Mignolet in reserve – and while he was far from good enough to be the club’s number one, he’s a perfectly decent backup player.

It’s hard to see where Navas would fit in in Liverpool’s plans, but it may be that they’d ideally like to have a better ‘keeper on the bench to keep Alisson on his toes.

If Real do get rid of the 31-year-old it may be an opportunity many top sides feel is too good to pass up.

It is worth noting, however, that Don Balon state the list of suitors have not yet made offers for Navas.

City’s interest makes sense given their recent injury to Claudio Bravo, meaning Pep Guardiola could do with a better shot-stopper to provide competition or backup for Ederson.