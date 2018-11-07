Manchester City have reportedly agreed a transfer worth a total of £43.5million to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe next season, according to Don Balon.

The Ivory Coast international has impressed hugely in Ligue 1 in recent times and looks to be on his way to the Etihad Stadium ahead of other potential destinations after plenty of recent transfer speculation.

Pepe’s form has unsurprisingly attracted plenty of interest from big sides, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich also named as among his potential suitors in a recent report from Telefoot.

However, Don Balon make the strong claim that the 23-year-old now looks set to make the move to City, with the Premier League champions agreeing an initial fee and potential add-ons with the Ligue 1 club.

This looks a huge signing for Pep Guardiola as he looks to continue building a dominant side that can scoop up all domestic and European honours on offer in the near future.

Pepe’s arrival could also cast doubt over the futures of big names like Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the City attack, according to Don Balon.

This is a blow for Arsenal, who look in need of someone like Pepe as an upgrade on Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, while Chelsea could also do with more depth up front due to the unconvincing recent form of players like Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Pepe could be an upgrade on many players at either club, but Don Balon strongly suggest City already have a deal wrapped up for the player.