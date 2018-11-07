Video: Manchester City star trolls Manchester United star for embarrassing moment vs Juventus

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker couldn’t resist mocking Manchester United winger and fellow England international Jesse Lingard this evening.

See the tweet below as Walker posted a video of Lingard being savagely nutmegged by Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in the Champions League game in Turin.

United did, of course, run out 2-1 winners on the night, so Lingard won’t be too bothered by this admittedly embarrassing moment.

Still, Walker enjoyed it and is not letting Lingard forget it as he mocked up a video of it with Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Sound of Silence’ playing over it…