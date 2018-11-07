Manchester United just did something for the first time in 19 years with thrilling win vs Juventus

Manchester United have just come back to win a Champions League game with two goals in the final five minutes for the first time in 19 years.

That’s right – the last time the Red Devils managed that remarkable feat was the 1999 final itself as they famously struck twice in the dying stages to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 and complete the treble.

United went behind to a stunning goal from Cristiano Ronaldo this evening but did brilliantly to snatch the victory late on thanks to a lovely free-kick by Juan Mata and an own goal just moments later.

2 – Manchester United have come back to win a UEFA Champions League game with two goals in the final five minutes of a match for the first time since the 1999 final vs Bayern Munich. Drama. pic.twitter.com/OgN8bXdGmK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2018

This is certainly one of United’s best recent results in Europe, coming against a hugely dominant Juve side that very rarely lose – especially at home.

United fans will be thrilled to see such spirit from this team, with MUFC certainly not the side they once were, but still one who can give anyone in Europe a game.

This late comeback – their best for nearly two decades – is sure to go down as a classic result for United in the Champions League.