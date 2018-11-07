‘Has to start vs Man City’ – Unsung Manchester United hero earns big praise for role in Juventus win

Manchester United fans seem largely agreed that Ander Herrera has to start in this weekend’s big game away to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Spaniard got a rare start this evening as United earned a memorable late comeback win away to Juventus to get back to winning ways in the Champions League.

Herrera had a fine game in the middle of the park as he often does in the big matches, and it’s little wonder his adoring fans now want him to get a start again in their next match.

Herrera replaced Fred in the starting XI this evening and it’s hard to see why Jose Mourinho would drop him again in favour of the struggling Brazilian, who has made minimal impact since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

MUFC fans will hope this message gets through to Mourinho ahead of Sunday, as a number of them call for Herrera to get the nod again if they are to get anything positive out of their next tough fixture…

Ander Herrera's game by numbers vs. Juventus: 1 key pass

3 clearances

4 tackles

6 ball recoveries

47 passes

96% pass accuracy Has to start vs. Man City!!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vuqfsYxhtS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2018

Herrera starting against City pls — Zish (@zish1994) November 7, 2018

I wouldn’t mind the same team that started today, to start against Man City this weekend. Herrera needs to stay on the pitch. It isn’t a coincidence that he plays and we play with better intensity for the whole game! #MUFC #MCIMUN #UCL #JuveMUFC — Pratik (@praetikkk) November 7, 2018

Some positives to take from tonight: – Lindelof strong, he looks a different player this season.

– Sanchez as a no.9 created positive openings.

– Herrera was fantastic, he'll start against City.

– Martial's footwork ?.

– De Gea again, I've ran out of ways to compliment him. — jaketim (@jaketim1) November 7, 2018

Ending tonight on a high. Herrera deffo first on the team sheet against city. Goodnight guys pic.twitter.com/2vK0p5g7WO — Lingxrd MUFC (@lingard442) November 7, 2018

thought herrera did a good job ttonight.

think he should play v city as well — David Byer (@thedavidbyer) November 7, 2018

If Herrera does not start sunday im gonna lose my head — Dylsss?? (@Dylsssmcr) November 7, 2018