‘Has to start vs Man City’ – Unsung Manchester United hero earns big praise for role in Juventus win

Manchester United fans seem largely agreed that Ander Herrera has to start in this weekend’s big game away to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Spaniard got a rare start this evening as United earned a memorable late comeback win away to Juventus to get back to winning ways in the Champions League.

Herrera had a fine game in the middle of the park as he often does in the big matches, and it’s little wonder his adoring fans now want him to get a start again in their next match.

Herrera replaced Fred in the starting XI this evening and it’s hard to see why Jose Mourinho would drop him again in favour of the struggling Brazilian, who has made minimal impact since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

MUFC fans will hope this message gets through to Mourinho ahead of Sunday, as a number of them call for Herrera to get the nod again if they are to get anything positive out of their next tough fixture…

