Manchester United given potentially significant transfer boost by three Barcelona players

Manchester United transfer target Medhi Benatia is reportedly not wanted by three senior Barcelona players in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique.

The Juventus defender seems to be one centre-back on Barca’s radar ahead of the January transfer window, but he’s also been linked with United in recent times as they also urgently need to tighten up at the back.

According to Don Balon, it looks as though Benatia would not be a popular addition at the Nou Camp as Messi, Suarez and Pique ‘discard’ the option of signing him.

It remains to be seen for sure if this will persuade club chiefs not to strike a deal for this experienced centre-back who could add a quality option as a squad player in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

United will hope it boosts their chances of moving for Benatia after Calciomercato recently translated reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport linking the Red Devils with an interest in him this winter.

The Morocco international is no longer a regular starter for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, so could be a realistic target for top clubs this winter.

United and Barcelona fans may both feel they could do better, but Benatia has generally shone at a number of top clubs down the years even if he looks a little past his best now.