‘Finally getting his chance’ – Jose Mourinho receiving big praise for surprise change to Manchester United team to play Juventus

Manchester United have announced their team to take on Juventus this evening, with Ander Herrera getting the nod in the middle of the park in a big call from Jose Mourinho.

This decision from the Red Devils boss seems to be going down well with a number of United fans on Twitter as they react to this Man Utd team news ahead of a crucial Champions League away game against Juventus.

Herrera has not been a regular for United this season, but has a reputation for being something of a big-game player and committed performer in these high-pressure situations, and comes in for the underwhelming Fred tonight, with the Brazilian dropping to the bench.

The Spaniard’s work rate and will to win should serve MUFC well in Turin, and that is reflected in how well his inclusion has gone down among the club’s fans on social media this evening.

Here’s a selection of the best reaction, with Herrera starting certainly one of the major talking points in what looks an otherwise expected line up…

