Video: Juventus’ Alex Sandro shows Jesse Lingard zero respect with insane skill against Manchester United star

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro showed why he’s one of the best players in the world in his position with a filthy piece of skill against Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard.

Watch the video below as the Brazilian absolutely destroys Lingard with an insane nutmeg on the England international.

Lingard didn’t know what had hit him, and it just really illustrates the incredible attacking ability you get from modern full-backs.

Even defenders these days are capable of moments of real flair, and this was truly a joy to watch from Sandro!