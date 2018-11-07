Menu

Video: Juventus’ Alex Sandro shows Jesse Lingard zero respect with insane skill against Manchester United star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro showed why he’s one of the best players in the world in his position with a filthy piece of skill against Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard.

Watch the video below as the Brazilian absolutely destroys Lingard with an insane nutmeg on the England international.

More Stories / Latest News

Lingard didn’t know what had hit him, and it just really illustrates the incredible attacking ability you get from modern full-backs.

Even defenders these days are capable of moments of real flair, and this was truly a joy to watch from Sandro!

More Stories alex sandro jesse lingard