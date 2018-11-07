Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has attempted to explain why he felt the need to taunt Juventus fans after guiding his club to a famous victory in the Champions League.

The Portuguese tactician could be seen at full time cupping his ear to the Juve crowd and attracting some anger from their players in the process.

Watch the video clip below as Mourinho enjoys winding up the home fans after Juan Mata and a late own goal secured a 2-1 win for United despite going behind to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning effort in the second half.

Jose Mourinho has got the Juventus fans and players rattled at full time! ?? He's enjoyed that one A LOT! ? pic.twitter.com/Gcmuyd3sDo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Speaking afterwards, the Red Devils boss insists he was insulted all evening by Juventus fans and insisted he was actually pretty polite to them by comparison.

We’re not sure the Juve faithful will see it that way, but Mourinho is probably right with his assessment that fans of his old club Inter Milan will have enjoyed it a lot!

Mourinho, "In beautiful Italian they insulted me for 90 minutes, I didn't insult them but the millions of Interisti are happy with me. I respect Juventus." — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) November 7, 2018

‘I didn’t offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder. I probably shouldn’t have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn’t have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this,’ he was also quoted by Telegraph reporter James Ducker.