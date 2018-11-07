Maurizio Sarri blocks Chelsea star from sealing January loan departure, decision could be good news for Blues fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly blocked Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from sealing a January loan switch to West Ham

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the Hammers are keen to bring the England international to the club in the winter window, and that Sarri has blocked the player from leaving the club at all this campaign.

This decision from Sarri may very well mean that Loftus-Cheek is going to play a significant part in his first team plans this season, something that Blues fans will surely be delighted to see.

Chelsea have struggled to find first team minutes for their academy products in the past few seasons, despite some of those players being more than capable of playing for the club in the Premier League.

Loftus-Cheek is a very talented individual, and we’re sure his lack of first team opportunities at Stamford Bridge would’ve seen some fans fear that the midfielder may have left in the near future.

However, given the fact that it seems he’s going to stay at the club until at the least the summer, this should fill Chelsea fans with the confidence and belief that Loftus-Cheek is here to stay.

Loftus-Cheek has been in fine form for the Blues as of late, with the Englishman scoring a hat-trick in the club’s last Europa League outing, as well as their fourth in their 4-0 win over Burnley recently.

And this, combined with this news from the Mirror, may actually see Loftus-Cheek claim a starting role at Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Exciting times for the England international…