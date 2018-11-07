Pogba addresses transfer speculation ahead of Juventus v Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists that he is happy at Old Trafford, despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The Frenchman returned to Manchester for his second spell with United back in 2016, having initially come through the ranks at youth level before being sold to Juventus in 2012.

The 25-year-old superstar is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, but his performances for the Red Devils under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho have been inconsistent to say the least, amid rumours of a fractious relationship between the pair, as per ITV News.

Pogba returns to Turin on Wednesday night to face the Serie A champions and he will be expected to reproduce his best form against his former club, with United facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the next round of the Champions League if they don’t secure at least a draw.

According to ITV News, Barcelona have been chasing the France international’s signature for some time now and those reports are likely to resurface when the transfer window opens again in January, but he has now come out to address that speculation.

“Do I look sad? Obviously, yes, I’m happy,” Pogba told ITV News. “Like I said again, I am really happy to come back (to United).

“I was really happy to come back to Manchester United, wearing this shirt, playing for this team because it is a big club. Obviously, when you are playing in a big club like that there is always talk about this club and we know anything can go on.

“But on the pitch, always happy, always with a smile, fighting for my team-mates, fighting for my team, fighting for my club, fighting for the fans.

“That’s all I do and, yes, I am really happy to do that.”

Pogba became a World Cup-winner over the summer with Les Bleus in Russia and played a starring role, even scoring in the final 4-2 victory against Croatia.

The talismanic playmaker hasn’t quite been able to transfer that kind of form back to club level just yet, but he remains one of Mourinho’s most important players and for the sake of United’s success this season and beyond, his continued commitment to the cause is of paramount importance.