Arsenal are reportedly the most likely destination for Brazilian wonderkid midfielder Ramires, according to sources in Brazil.

UOL claim the Gunners have heavily scouted the Bahia starlet, who is also a target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

However, the report suggests Arsenal are ahead of Atletico in the running at the moment as a move to Europe looks increasingly likely for Ramires.

The 18-year-old could be a fine signing for the future for the north London giants, who have done some astute business of late.

Young midfielders like Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have been big hits at the Emirates Stadium this season ever since a shake-up at the club that has seen Sven Mislintat take more control over transfers.

Arsenal fans will hope they can see their club win the race for the highly-rated Ramires, who could then be the latest success story as the club looks to turn its fortunes around in this post-Arsene Wenger era.

As noted by football.london, another Arsenal chief in Raul Sanllehi also has contacts in South America that could give the Gunners some edge in this transfer deal.