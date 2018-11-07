Menu

Video: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos strikes again with nasty elbow that leaves opponent with bloody nose

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has shown his nasty side once again with this nasty elbow on an opponent in tonight’s Champions League game.

Los Blancos are winning away to Viktoria Plzen, but Ramos should surely have been shown a red card for this shocking challenge.

More Stories / Latest News

Watch the video below as Ramos quite possibly goes in with a deliberate elbow, even glancing back at the referee to see if he’d got away with it.

Pictures have also emerged online showing the Plzen player with a bloody nose from the Ramos challenge!

More Stories Sergio Ramos