One Liverpool player has angered fans with his distasteful response to Liverpool’s shock 2-0 defeat to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade yesterday evening.

Red Star’s Milan Pavkov shocked fans across the world by scoring a brace against the Reds, Pavkov’s sensational double led Red Star to their first Champions League win in around 26 years.

To rub salt into Liverpool’s wounds following the defeat, Liverpool’s own Lazar Markovic liked a tweet that mocked Klopp’s side after the defeat.

State of Markovic. Still contracted under Liverpool? https://t.co/duxstdD6gE — Owen (@TacticalKIopp) November 6, 2018

Some Liverpool fans who were disappointed with Markovic took to Twitter to voice their concerns:

We should've took Markovic to Serbia, his home nation. And left him there. — Lüke (@KopiteLuke1892) November 7, 2018

@LMarkec50 markovic liking this is another reason your career is going no where. — Ryan Yantz (@RyanYantz247) November 6, 2018

Talk about professionalism from one of your contracted Liverpool ‘players’. Basically screaming a massive ‘fuck u’ at us. pic.twitter.com/ir98lxcxB5 — J (@JurgenPressed) November 7, 2018

Send him to a League one team, the melt. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 7, 2018

Release from contract needed — Graham #Brannwagon (@gr_1214) November 7, 2018

Force him to leave the club in January. — J (@JurgenPressed) November 7, 2018

Stupidest player LFC has ever welcomed. — Anthony ?? (@YNWAnthony) November 7, 2018

I can’t believe this and we are paying his wages ? — Lee Turner (@LeeTurn71) November 7, 2018

Markovic’s ‘like’ is even more bizarre given that he used to play for Red Star’s biggest rivals in Partizan, it seems as though Markovic put Partizan’s rivalry aside just to aim a dig at Liverpool.

Markovic has failed to make an impression since joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2014, the winger has only made 19 appearances for the Reds.

Markovic has been sent out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull City and Anderlecht during his time contracted with Liverpool but the Serbian’s loan move moves have also proved to be unsuccessful.