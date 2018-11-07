Tottenham star admits he would ‘love’ a transfer to La Liga next summer

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he hopes to move back to Spain at the end of the season, after struggling in North London.

The 33-year-old signed for Spurs from Swansea in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to score just four goals in 37 appearances for the club.

The Spanish centre-forward finds himself way down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino at Wembley, with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura keeping him out of the team easily over the last year.

Llorente has had to make do with featuring from the bench throughout his time at Spurs and with just 14 starts under his belt to date, he may decide to call time on his spell at the club at the end of the current season.

According to Diario Sport, the veteran attacker has admitted he would ‘love’ to secure a transfer to La Liga next summer, while also addressing the possibility of a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao by saying he has many ‘wonderful memories’ with the team.

Llorente told reporters: “I’ve been away from home for many years, I’d love to go back to the Spanish league.”

Tottenham secured a 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday night and speaking post-match the Spaniard expressed his happiness after providing Harry Kane with the assist for his first goal, after coming on as a substitute with 15 minutes remaining.

“I came in and things went well, so I’m happy to have helped the team,” Llorente continued, as per Diario Sport. “I hope I continue to have opportunities, it’s important for me because it gives me the confidence to keep working, it’s not easy when you do not play because mentally you have to be very strong to continue training hard.”

Tottenham supporters probably wouldn’t be too unhappy to see the disgruntled striker leave the club in 2019, but between now and May, he remains a useful outlet for Pochettino who could still have a big impact on the rest of the campaign.