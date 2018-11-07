Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. won the hearts of fans with his reaction to his dad’s wonderful goal against his former club Manchester United this evening.

Ronaldo scored a lovely first time volley in the 65th minute of the tie to give Juventus the lead and given the importance of the goal at the time Ronaldo couldn’t contain his emotions as he lifted his shirt and celebrated wildly in front of the fans in Turin.

Check out Ronaldo’s goal here.

Check out Cristiano Jr’s reaction to his dad’s spectacular goal below:

When your dad scores a screamer in the Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/wIWTSyKocz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo Jr. celebrated the goal in a more muted manner than his father but the youngster was still beaming with excitement after his dad’s goal.

Check out some reaction Jr’s celebration from fans below:

Ronaldo Jr: “It’s just business” — Matt (@MattCPFC) November 7, 2018

Christiano Ronaldo Jr. is cooler than I am, and I just have to accept that.#europaleague #uefa — Philip Repko (@OctopusSanta) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo’s son is bare cute man — Ochocinco Jr (@Thekunalmakwana) November 7, 2018

The fact that Jr’s reaction was so muted says it all as the youngster has grown up watching his father terrorise defences for his whole life.

The goals Ronaldo Jr is seeing live. Legit gonna be a beast when cristiano is done with him — Bayo (@Da_MoNasI) November 7, 2018

What a goal by Ronaldo, WOW. Cristiano Jr. looked so proud. ??? — Manmohan (@SanIkerDeMadrid) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo Jr has so much swag now.

The boy sabi say him papa na GOAT ? — DT. (@trevvDT_) November 7, 2018

I wonder what would be going through Ronaldo Jr’s head.. Dude didn’t even Clap or cheer on.. I’m sure he’s like “holy shit!! I’m he’s son”…proud son — Demigod? (@stephen_ajih) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo Jr was so chill like ‘pls dad, I can do better’ https://t.co/uvMk79Oxye — Renuka (@RenukaR26) November 7, 2018

Moments like this will only spur Cristiano Jr further in his mission to become a professional footballer. It’s great that Ronaldo could share the moment with his son today.