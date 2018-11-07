Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr reacts to dad’s amazing goal for Juventus against Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. won the hearts of fans with his reaction to his dad’s wonderful goal against his former club Manchester United this evening.

Ronaldo scored a lovely first time volley in the 65th minute of the tie to give Juventus the lead and given the importance of the goal at the time Ronaldo couldn’t contain his emotions as he lifted his shirt and celebrated wildly in front of the fans in Turin.

Check out Ronaldo’s goal here.

Check out Cristiano Jr’s reaction to his dad’s spectacular goal below:

Ronaldo Jr. celebrated the goal in a more muted manner than his father but the youngster was still beaming with excitement after his dad’s goal.

Check out some reaction Jr’s celebration from fans below:

The fact that Jr’s reaction was so muted says it all as the youngster has grown up watching his father terrorise defences for his whole life.

Moments like this will only spur Cristiano Jr further in his mission to become a professional footballer. It’s great that Ronaldo could share the moment with his son today.

