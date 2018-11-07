Video: Ex-Tottenham defender’s brilliant reaction in Sky Sports studio after Kane CL winner

Former Tottenham stalwart Michael Dawson failed to disguise his delight after Harry Kane scored a late goal for Tottenham in the Champions League.

Spurs won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night thanks to a late brace from Harry Kane, which gave Mauricio Pochettino’s men a fighting chance of qualifying from Group B.

Luuk De Jong gave the visitors a surprise lead after just two minutes and the scoreline remained at 1-0 until the 79th minute, when Kane fired home a neat Fernando Lorente knockdown in the penalty area.

The English striker then secured all three points for the Lilywhites ten minutes later, heading home a Ben Davies cross, much to the delight of Sky Sports pundit Dawson.

The Nottingham Forest defender, who played for Tottenham between 2005 and 2015, reacted brilliantly in the studio after Kane’s winner, throwing his hands into the air and surprising colleague Iain Dowie alongside him, who also cracked a smile.

Check out the hilarious incident below, via Twitter:

Michael Dawson’s reaction to Spurs’ winner. ?? pic.twitter.com/hqYYRRiLku — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) November 6, 2018