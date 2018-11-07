Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho used his post-match interview as the perfect opportunity to get one over on the FA who earlier announced that they were planning to appeal the decision to not charge the Portuguese with improper conduct according to Sky Sports.

There was outrage when the FA’s decision to appeal the verdict was announced and Manchester United legend Gary Neville was one of many to voice his concerns on the FA’s decision:

The FA appealing against the Mourinho decision is a joke. Who has signed that off? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 7, 2018

Check out Mourinho’s hilarious dig towards the FA below:

Mourinho is understandably on cloud nine after United’s late comeback against Juventus and for once Mourinho’s explosive post-match antics aren’t targeted towards one of his own players.