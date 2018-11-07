Manchester United completed a stunning turnaround in the 89th minute, United’s second came only three minutes after Juan Mata’s stunning equaliser.

Ashley Young sent in a dangerous cross from a free-kick for the Red Devils which wasn’t dealt with by the usually exceptional Juventus defence.

The ball whizzed over the defenders and above Marouane Fellaini’s head and former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szcesny had a moment to forget as his attempt to parry the ball away deflected from one player to another before hitting Alex Sandro who turned the ball into his own net.

The introduction of Marouane Fellaini has turned out to be a stroke of tactical genius from the under pressure Jose Mourinho.

Check out the goal that completed United’s sensational comeback below:

Manchester United couldn’t have thought of a better time to pull out a shock result leading into Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Manchester derby.