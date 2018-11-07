Video: Pep Guardiola furious with match officials for awarding Manchester City controversial penalty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was furious with the penalty decision by the match officials in City’s Champions League clash against Shaktar Donetsk.

City were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute after Raheem Sterling tripped over the turf and fell to the ground, Guardiola then went on to protest the decision to award the penalty to the 4th official but his protests were waved off.

The former Barcelona manager then turned to the City bench to voice his concerns on the appalling decision.

Check out the video of Guardiola taking out his frustration on the penalty decision when talking to the City bench:

Pep is not happy with City being awarded an undeserved penalty ? pic.twitter.com/Ghf6QJkRIs — M (@futbolofbarca) November 7, 2018

Pep Guardiola with his take on the penalty decision ? pic.twitter.com/52qALxabYE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Considering that even Pep went to the lengths of calling for the penalty to be overturned says it all really.