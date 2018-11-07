Raheem Sterling scored a magnificent curler for Manchester City this evening in the 48th minute of City’s Champions League tie against Shaktar Donetsk.

Sterling received the ball just past the halfway line and immediately had to fend off two Shaktar players before using his blistering pace to burst forward, when Sterling reached the edge of the box he curled in a spectacular strike into the top corner.

Check out Sterling’s wonderful goal below:

From the ridiculous to the sublime ? Raheem Sterling with a truly world-class goal ? pic.twitter.com/wKo8VkhVEZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling 3-0 (49) Sterling makes it 3-0 with a fantastic solo goal. He receives the ball from Zinchenko in central midfield and uses his pace to evade the Shakhtar players before curling a shot into the top corner. Beauty. pic.twitter.com/KArX2SndBS — The City Center (@MCFCCenter) November 7, 2018

Sterling’s actions tonight seem to have gone full circle; from tripping over the turf and being the centre of one of the worst decision in football in recent times to scoring a magnificent solo goal in the second-half.