Menu

“Win for Arsenal” – Surprise manager call praised by these optimistic Gooners

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been snubbed once again for a call up to the French national team despite his superb recent form at club level.

Lacazette has six goals and three assists for the Gunners this season, showing some of the finest form since he made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Lyon last year.

The 27-year-old has 16 caps in total for France, but is unfortunate to be playing at a time when there is a huge amount of attacking talent in this Les Bleus squad.

More Stories / Arsenal FC

That said, Olivier Giroud has not been at his best for Chelsea in recent times but is still in Didier Deschamps’ thinking, though that could be due to his generally strong record at international level.

Arsenal fans aren’t too bothered with this decision, though, with many tweeting today that this decision from Deschamps is for the best for them as it eliminates the risk of Lacazette playing too many games and potentially getting worn out or injured, while it could also serve as an extra motivation for him to keep on improving.

Here’s how the news is going down on social media today…

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette