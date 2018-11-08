“Win for Arsenal” – Surprise manager call praised by these optimistic Gooners

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been snubbed once again for a call up to the French national team despite his superb recent form at club level.

Lacazette has six goals and three assists for the Gunners this season, showing some of the finest form since he made the move to the Emirates Stadium from Lyon last year.

The 27-year-old has 16 caps in total for France, but is unfortunate to be playing at a time when there is a huge amount of attacking talent in this Les Bleus squad.

That said, Olivier Giroud has not been at his best for Chelsea in recent times but is still in Didier Deschamps’ thinking, though that could be due to his generally strong record at international level.

Arsenal fans aren’t too bothered with this decision, though, with many tweeting today that this decision from Deschamps is for the best for them as it eliminates the risk of Lacazette playing too many games and potentially getting worn out or injured, while it could also serve as an extra motivation for him to keep on improving.

Here’s how the news is going down on social media today…

Lacazette not called up by France for the upcoming international matches. Shows you how underrated he really is.

Also a win for Arsenal as he will be rested as during November end, December, crucial fixtures are coming up. — P™ (@Cechque) November 8, 2018

Lacazette's exclusion for France is stupidity on their end but great for Arsenal. He gets much needed rests every now and then which is only beneficial for us on the pitch. His talent & desire is unquestionable. #AFC — Jagjeet Singh (@JagjeetSUberoi) November 8, 2018

I'm not even annoyed that #Lacazette hasn't been called up to the French squad, he should be called up but since he's not he can stay fit and focus all his attention on Arsenal. — Jack Simmons (@JackSimmons101) November 8, 2018

Even though Lacazette does deserve a call up I am more than happy for him to have a much needed 2 weeks rest…we have a lot ofgames coming up! — Kimmy (@Kimmy_Arsenal) November 8, 2018

The agenda against Lacazette is absolutely unreal and ridiculous. A world class striker simply not utilized by France! Anyway, Arsenal's gain. No injuries to him, no strain on him either ? — Saurav (@IngGooner) November 8, 2018

Rather selfishly, I’m quite happy for Lacazette to be resting in the international break. France’s loss is Arsenal’s gain. — Örnstein (@ArsenalVenter) November 8, 2018

As much as I believe Lacazette should’ve got the call up, I kinda like having a permanently angry Lacazette with a chip on his shoulder banging in goals for The Arsenal. — Brian (@UpTheGunns) November 8, 2018

I am happy our players haven't been picked for certain international games. We know Lacazette is better than Giroud. I could even argue that Holding should be in the England squad over other players but it gives us more time to prepare for the next game #arsenal #football — Matthew Udall (@MatthewUdall) November 8, 2018

I’m happy France didn’t call Lacazette again. — MASTERMIND (@ArsenalsBlood) November 8, 2018