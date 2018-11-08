Arsenal will secure their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League with two games to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon later this evening from the Emirates Stadium (KO 20:00).

Its already been a busy week of European matches, and with another bumper coupon tonight, Arsenal taking on Sporting Lisbon looks like the pick of the fixtures.

Team News

Arsenal Confirmed Lineup: Cech, Jenkinson, Holding, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Welbeck

The Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions with a late equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday and head into tonight’s clash with a 100% record in this season’s Europa League.

Things are definitely on the up for Arsenal as they look to continue their form in Europe.

Unai Emery is expected to rotate his squad, as he’s done for all three previous Europa League games this season with Danny Welbeck, the hero in Lisbon two weeks ago, expected to start.

The attacker is 7/2 to open the scoring, a price which could well interest a few.

Watch Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon Live Streaming

Sporting head to Arsenal with a woeful record on English soil – they’ve won just two of their 11 encounters against English opposition in UEFA competitions – add that to their poor show on the road this season in the league and it is no surprise to see them as big as 10/1 to pick up all three points.

The Portuguese outfit have failed to keep a clean sheet away from home so far this season and face an Arsenal side who average over 2.5 goals per game in the Europa League this campaign. Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals in the match is 5/6.

Arsenal too have been iffy at the back, keeping just one clean sheet in five games in all competitions. Both teams to score is available at 9/10. While Arsenal to win and both teams to score provides added value at 2/1.

A familiar face is expected to start for Lisbon. Nani, formerly of Manchester United, is back at his boyhood club and will be looking to terrorise Arsenal once again. Of course the Portuguese winger was part of the Manchester United side that thumped Arsenal 8-2 back in 2012. He’s 4/1 to score anytime.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon Match Prediction

Even with a rotated side you’d expect Arsenal to get the job done on home soil although the odds offered on the home win are a little prohibitive.

They’re 3/10 to bag all three points, the draw is priced at 9/2 and a Sporting win is a available at a hefty 10/1.

Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals at 4/5 looks the better of the betting options tonight and thats a price we’re taking.