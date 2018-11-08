Arsenal and Liverpool in battle over striker transfer after scouts wowed by 100% scoring record

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Club Brugge youngster Cyril Ngonge.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 18-year-old forward has caught the eye of both Premier League giants as well as a number of other major European sides after scoring four goals in four games in the Uefa Champions Youth League in front of watching scouts.

While it’s too early to tell for sure if Ngonge can take that kind of scoring form with him into senior level, it’s little surprise that some big names are showing an interest in him at the moment as the Mirror claim.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have a proud record of giving chances to young players, so that could be tempting for the teenage attacker if he is to leave his current club.

However, the Mirror report that Brugge are also determined to keep hold of the player, who they’ll no doubt see as one for the future.