Unai Emery reveals his plan for Arsenal wonderkid Reiss Nelson after explosive start at Hoffenheim

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has spoken out on the exciting performances of Reiss Nelson during his loan with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim this season.

The 18-year-old attacker has been a revelation in his brief time in Germany so far, scoring an impressive five goals in just six games in the Bundesliga.

Unsurprisingly, there is now growing talk of Nelson coming back to Arsenal and getting into their first-team, especially as he already looked on the brink of making it into the side before being loaned out.

The England Under-21 international made an impression in limited appearances for the Gunners last season and also shone in pre-season under new manager Emery.

Discussing the teenager’s fine form this season, Emery hinted at his plan for him, which sounds most likely to be an effort to bring him into the first-team next season after the benefits of a full campaign away from the Emirates Stadium on loan.

‘At the moment we don’t speak about that (a January recall),’ the Spaniard is quoted in the Metro.

‘With Reiss, we are very happy with him at the moment. We follow him every match. We are thinking how he can help us in the future.

‘He can take responsibility, minutes and confidence in a team where he can play more. Then the objective is to come back with us and grow with this experience.

‘My experience in Spain and France is that with this loan the player can take this.’

Arsenal fans would no doubt love to see Nelson come back and make it in the senior team, with the club known for its tradition of promoting youth to great success, while the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also look good academy prospects making waves in the first-team in recent times.