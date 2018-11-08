Danny Welbeck sent classy messages from Arsenal players past and present, plus former Man United team-mate

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has been sent a number of messages from team-mates past and present after his horror injury against Sporting Lisbon tonight.

The England international had to be given oxygen and stretchered off in the first half of Thursday evening’s Europa League contest at the Emirates Stadium with what looked a nasty problem with his lower leg.

Welbeck has had more than his fair share of injury problems in his time with Arsenal and this is yet another blow for the former Manchester United man.

A hugely popular figure for his work rate and commitment, Welbeck will no doubt be missed if he’s out for a lengthy period, and that looks inevitable after he went off in what looked to be a great deal of pain this evening.

Below are some messages he’s been sent from Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil, ex-Gunner Santi Cazorla, and former Red Devils star Gary Neville…