“No wonder he’s never won anything” – Maurizio Sarri slammed over key Chelsea selection call for BATE Borisov clash

Chelsea fans are more than a little frustrated to see Maurizio Sarri fielding such a strong team in what is ultimately a pretty meaningless game in the Europa League tonight.

The Blues are in a commanding position in their group so can afford to rotate a little this evening, though Sarri has included big names like Eden Hazard and Jorginho in his first XI.

Chelsea’s squad is not the biggest, and this competition is unlikely to be a big priority for the club anyway as they look to have a genuine shot at winning the Premier League title this term.

eden hazard

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea

Therefore, fans are questioning why the Italian tactician has chosen to risk tiring the likes of Hazard and Jorginho in this low-priority game, with his demanding playing style also perhaps likely to lead to injuries and fatigue before too long anyway.

Some are angrier than others about this surprise call, but it’s generally not going down well, and in fairness it’s a hard one to understand…

