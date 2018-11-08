Menu

(Photos) Danny Welbeck horror injury leaves Arsenal team-mates visibly shaken

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck went off injured early on in tonight’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon with what looked a really nasty leg problem.

The England international was treated on the pitch for several minutes as his team-mates looked disturbed by what they’d seen, with Matteo Guendouzi seeming to have been particularly shaken.

Welbeck was given oxygen and eventually stretchered off, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming in to replace him.

We’ll keep you updated with pictures and video here as we get it, with these below the best we have for the moment as Welbeck went off in some discomfort at the Emirates Stadium…

welbeck injury sporting

welbeck injury

Danny Welbeck stretchered off vs Sporting Lisbon

welbeck injury pic

Danny Welbeck’s injury did not look good

UPDATE: One reporter on Twitter claims Welbeck has already left the Emirates to go to hospital…

