Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck went off injured early on in tonight’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon with what looked a really nasty leg problem.
The England international was treated on the pitch for several minutes as his team-mates looked disturbed by what they’d seen, with Matteo Guendouzi seeming to have been particularly shaken.
Welbeck was given oxygen and eventually stretchered off, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming in to replace him.
We'll keep you updated with pictures and video here as we get it
UPDATE: One reporter on Twitter claims Welbeck has already left the Emirates to go to hospital…
Been told by a member of staff at Arsenal that Danny Welbeck is already on his way to hospital
