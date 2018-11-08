Video: Chelsea star ends unwanted six-month run with well-taken goal vs BATE Borisov

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored his first Blues goal for six months to give them the lead against BATE Borisov this evening.

It had been a frustrating evening for Maurizio Sarri’s side up until this point, with the team dominating possession but failing to create a great deal.

Giroud now has his first of the season thanks to a well-taken header into the bottom corner, as Chelsea found a more direct route to goal after plenty of probing.

Chelsea fielded a strong side for this Europa League clash, but it’s someone who’s not always a regular starter who’s ultimately made the difference.

Watch the Giroud goal video below as CFC finally have a 1-0 lead…