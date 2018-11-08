Injury fears over Liverpool duo allayed after concern over setbacks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be a happy man as it’s been reported that neither Joe Gomez nor Trent Alexander-Arnold are suffering with serious injury concerns.

While Gomez was left on the bench initially against Red Star Belgrade due to an Achilles problem, Alexander-Arnold picked up his issue in the Champions League encounter.

In turn, it would have provided Klopp with a potential selection headache this weekend for the clash against Fulham, but according to The Telegraph, the pair are expected to be in contention to feature and should be included in the England squad in the upcoming international break.

The pair have been instrumental in Liverpool’s positive start to the campaign, with the Reds conceding just five goals in their opening 11 Premier League games of the season.

Gomez in particular has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk having kept Dejan Lovren out of the team, while his fellow youngster has played a key role on the right side too.

With that in mind, Klopp will be delighted with the expectation that neither will be missing this weekend as Liverpool look to sign off on a positive note prior to the international break and bounce back from their disappointment in midweek in Belgrade.

Further, as noted in the report above, it’s also good news for England boss Gareth Southgate as the pair are expected to be called up and will feature against USA and Croatia.

Klopp will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on their progress though, as he won’t want to welcome them back nursing fresh setbacks.