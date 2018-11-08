‘It makes me very proud’ – Arsenal star responds to talk of comparisons with club legend

Having made a very positive start to life at Arsenal, Lucas Torreira has responded to talk of comparisons being made with Gunners legend Patrick Vieira.

The 22-year-old was likely to be a hit with the Arsenal faithful given his combative and tenacious style, something that they have been missing in midfield for some time.

Coupled with their 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions and the fact that they are seemingly back on track to compete under Unai Emery, it has been a positive start to the campaign and Torreira has been a key figure in that in more recent weeks.

While it’s arguably a little premature to start making comparisons with Vieira given the Frenchman’s longevity and influence in north London coupled with the trophies that he won with Arsenal, it’s clear as to why they’re being made given the similar role and influence that the pair have.

“If the fans are comparing me and my game to Patrick Vieira, that’s amazing. It makes me very proud but I need to grow a bit before I can be as tall as him!” Torreira told Sky Sports.

“But he’s an amazing player, I remember getting up in the mornings in Uruguay to watch him. I feel very happy and am looking to help the team.”

Time will tell if Torreira can enjoy that same level of success at Arsenal, but he will certainly remain a fundamental part of the squad as he continues to settle in England and adapt to the Premier League to become even more influential.

As they continue to tick along nicely in the League Cup and Europa League, Arsenal sit in fifth place in the Premier League after 11 games, just a point behind Tottenham in fourth, as they prepare to face Wolves on Sunday after their meeting with Sporting on Thursday night.

Having now established himself in the starting line-up, Torreira will hope that his work ethic and quality in midfield can be key in helping Arsenal remain on track to achieve their objectives.