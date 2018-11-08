AC Milan make ‘last-minute’ offer to seal transfer of €80million Real Madrid star

AC Milan have reportedly asked Real Madrid about a potential transfer swoop for French striker Karim Benzema, who is also a target for Chinese Super League clubs.

The 30-year-old remains a regular member of the first XI at the Bernabeu despite a bit of a dip in form in the last couple of seasons, though one imagines he could still do a decent job for a number of top European clubs.

Milan certainly seem to think so as they make what is described as a ‘last-minute’ offer for him to keep him from simply sailing off to a big payday in China, according to Don Balon.

Benzema could be the kind of experienced, proven forward needed to boost Milan’s performances in Serie A, with the club continuing to under-achieve in recent years.

Don Balon state Real still want as much as €80million for Benzema, however, which seems a bit much to pay for him at this stage of his career.

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out as a move away from Europe’s elite perhaps looks more and more likely despite this interest from Milan, as it’s suggested by Don Balon that the Italian giants won’t pay that much for the player.