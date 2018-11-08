With his current contract set to expire next summer and having lost his place in the line-up, the future at Liverpool looks bleak for left-back Alberto Moreno.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just three appearances so far this season, totalling 188 minutes of football as he lost his place in the starting line-up to Andy Robertson last season.

With his teammate continuing to impress and making that position his own, it’s difficult to see how Moreno forces his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans on a more regular basis, and so an exit would appear to be the most likely outcome.

Particularly considering his current contract expires at the end of the season, ESPN report that Sevilla could make a move to take him back to the club as talks with Liverpool are seemingly going nowhere.

While Moreno was widely criticised when in the side due to his defensive vulnerabilities, an exit would arguably create a problem for Klopp in terms of the lack of quality depth in that department to deputise for Robertson if necessary.

There are other solutions, albeit players who aren’t natural left-backs, as well as young prospects such as Adam Lewis, but Klopp will surely need more than if he wants to see Liverpool compete on multiple fronts for major honours moving forward.

In turn, if Moreno is to leave Anfield at the end of the season, then Liverpool may well be assessing their options in the market to find a replacement between now and then.