Manchester United star reveals extra training ground work that played key role in win at Juventus

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has explained how he has been doing extra work on his free-kicks in training at the moment.

The Spaniard notably scored a superb equaliser against Juventus in the Champions League last night as United turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the final few minutes.

It was a thrilling comeback and one of United’s best European results in recent history, and none of it would have been possible without the perfect placement from Mata on that late free-kick.

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, as quoted in the Metro, Mata revealed he’s been practising his set plays with extra time spent on the training ground in a bid to perfect his technique.

The 30-year-old has always been a reliable scorer from long range, but it does seem like he’s only got better recently, having also netted a lovely effort from a dead ball situation in the recent comeback win over Newcastle.

‘I have confidence in free kicks at the moment,’ he said.

‘I train a lot after training sessions I like to stay with some balls and some goalkeepers they help me a lot too.’

Red Devils fans have been blessed with great free-kick takers in their history, with David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo among the best examples of set-piece specialists to play for the club, though others like Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie weren’t too bad at them either.