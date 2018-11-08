Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has been in fine form in recent weeks, and it has reportedly convinced the club to splash out to tie up his long-term future.

The Frenchman’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, albeit United have an option to extend his stay for another year.

SEE MORE: Barcelona, Real Madrid told they must splash out €100m+ if they want defensive target also eyed by Man Utd

Nevertheless, that is merely a short-term solution to avoid losing him, and so that will remain a concern with potentially just 12 months running on his next deal.

With that in mind, The Sun report that the Red Devils are now ready to offer Martial a £190,000-a-week contract to keep him at the club for the next five years, and it comes at a time where the talented ace is proving his worth to Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 13 appearances so far this season, with five coming in his last four Premier League outings, which has been crucial in sparking the turnaround in United’s season to get them moving up the standings after an inconsistent start.

While it could be argued that Martial should have to prove himself over a longer period of time to earn that new deal, from a business sense, it’s perhaps the safest move for United to protect their investment at the very least.

The nightmare scenario would be to see their star leave for nothing in 2020 if an agreement can’t be reached next year should they exercise their option.

In turn, with Martial playing well, United moving in the right direction and a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford currently, it could be the perfect time to wrap up contract talks and reach an agreement to end speculation over his future.