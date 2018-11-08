Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to seal surprise transfer raid for Manchester United bench-warmer

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen on a number of transfer targets for Barcelona, and has informed them of the players he’d like them to bring in.

Among those is Manchester United backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero, in case they lose Jasper Cillessen as their number two ‘keeper, according to Don Balon.

The pair will know each other well from international duty together with Argentina, and in fairness to Romero, he’s often looked a very solid player despite rarely having a chance of claiming a starting spot at Old Trafford.

Much of that is down to the heroic displays of David de Gea down the years, with Romero never likely to be able to compete with the world class Spaniard.

It could be then, that the 31-year-old would not be so keen on playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona either.

Still, Don Balon claim Messi has recommended him as a ‘keeper to target if they have to, while he’s also keen on some other names to come in.

It remains to be seen just how much influence Messi has at the Nou Camp with regards to transfer business, but if he is keen on players it’s likely to make some difference.