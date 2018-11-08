Bid made: Manchester United launch offer for DREAM Alexis Sanchez replacement

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to Lyon for the transfer of in-form attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir amid links with Chelsea and Liverpool.

French source L’Equipe claimed earlier this week that Fekir expected a move away from Lyon at the end of this season, leading to interest from Chelsea in the player.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Fekir in recent times, while Bayern Munich are also mentioned as possible suitors for the France international.

United, however, could certainly do with a top class signing in attack to replace the struggling Alexis Sanchez right now, and Fekir seems to perfectly fit the bill.

The 25-year-old was valued at around £53million in the summer, and while his value will have risen since then, he should be perfectly affordable for a club of United’s resources.

Le Progres actually first linked MUFC with Fekir back in the summer, so Jose Mourinho’s interest in the player is nothing new.

However, it now looks as though United are really stepping up their pursuit of the Lyon man as it looks like he prepares to make a big move away in the summer.

There has also been recent talk that Alexis Sanchez may be offloaded to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, so it seems the wheels really are in motion on this one.

Only a couple of years ago, Fekir was also asked about the prospect of a move to United, and described them as his ‘dream’ club.

‘Playing for Manchester United one day? Why not. it’s a club that makes you dream,’ he was quoted by Goal.