Tottenham star Eric Dier wished the best to his old club Sporting Lisbon as they take on Arsenal in the Europa League tonight.

It was clearly a highly arousing experience for the England international based on this photo he posted – either that or it’s some very unfortunate trick of the light, or he carries a police truncheon around with him, or something.

Jan Vertonghen noticed that Dier looked ‘very happy’ to see the Sporting Lisbon players.

We’ve all been there, Eric…