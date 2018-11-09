AC Milan transfer news: Ibrahimovic alternative eyed, problematic €25m clause

AC Milan are reportedly considering another return for a former star if they fail to land Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January.

The Rossoneri are light in attack currently, as coach Gennaro Gattuso has just Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone at his disposal in that department.

Given that they’re trying to compete on multiple fronts, that simply isn’t enough for them as they chase a top-four finish in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League next season, and so reinforcements in January would arguably be a sensible idea.

According to Calciomercato, while Ibrahimovic remains their first choice to solve that particular issue, Alexandre Pato is also said to be on the radar as he is eager for a second stint at the San Siro.

However, it’s noted that Milan won’t pay his €25m release clause which exists in his current deal with Tianjin Quanjian, and so it remains to be seen how they get around that if Pato emerges as their solution.

The Brazilian ace scored 63 goals in 150 appearances for Milan in his previous spell with the Italian giants, but was ultimately forced to move on in 2013 after a spate of injury setbacks.

Stints at Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Chelsea, Villarreal and Tianjin have followed since, and with 31 goals in 53 games since moving to China, he has arguably proven that he can still offer something while he’s still only 29 years of age.

With that in mind, he could perhaps be the ideal solution for Milan’s problem if Ibrahimovic doesn’t see a return of his own materialise. With the January transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen which familiar face comes back to offer Gattuso a helping hand in the second half of the season.