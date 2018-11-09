Barcelona star considering exit with AC Milan linked with transfer swoop

As he continues to struggle to play regularly this season, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp.



The 24-year-old has been limited to just one appearance in all competitions so far this season, and that came in the Copa del Rey with coach Ernesto Valverde rotating.

SEE MORE: Barcelona set sights on 19-year-old Brazilian starlet to address key problem area, also watched by Real Madrid

While he did struggle with an injury problem at the start of the campaign, it will be a major disappointment that he hasn’t been able to get more minutes and naturally it would have raised question marks over his future at the Nou Camp.

With a talented list of players seemingly above him in the pecking order at Barcelona, Sport claim that Suarez could now be open to leaving and he’s reportedly not short of interested parties with AC Milan, Napoli and Sassuolo all specifically mentioned.

Milan in particular could do with midfield reinforcements in January, given both Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura have been heavily relied upon by coach Gennaro Gattuso so far this season and both are currently sidelined by injury.

That leaves the Italian tactician short of options in midfield moving forward with the likes of Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko playing heavy minutes. If Milan wish to compete on multiple fronts this season, more will surely be needed.

In turn, that could be a perfect reason to consider Suarez who would add technical quality and creative class in midfield too which is currently lacking, although time will tell if either Napoli or Sassuolo are capable of convincing the Spaniard to consider a move to join them with the former aiming for trophies this season under Carlo Ancelotti and playing a brand of football which could suit Suarez.