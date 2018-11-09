Chelsea are the only remaining unbeaten team in Europe’s top five leagues across all competitions, and it’s been claimed that Maurizio Sarri is eyeing reinforcements in January.

The Blues have made a stellar start under the Italian tactician so far this season, as they have qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League with ease while they sit just off the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

Given how late in the summer he arrived and the level of change involved in implementing his preferred style of play which differs significantly from predecessor Antonio Conte, it’s certainly impressive from Sarri to have done so without really being able to stamp his mark on the squad.

January could give him an opportunity to continue to do that, and The Sun claim that Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is on the Chelsea transfer radar in a deal that could cost them £35m.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in just 13 appearances.

In turn, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will surely have no interest in selling him, as they hope to maintain their own impressive start to the campaign.

Nevertheless, should a £35m bid be made, it remains to be seen if the Cherries are capable of fending it off and keeping their best players, or if it puts the pressure on to listen, especially if Wilson is keen on the move.

Time will tell if that problem arises, but given he is already Premier League ready and could offer a different dynamic and quality competition alongside Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, it could be the type of signing that gives Chelsea a real boost up front in the second half of the season to help maintain their title push.