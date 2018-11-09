Double injury boost for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp confirms duo available vs Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has received good news on the injury front as he confirmed on Friday that Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are available vs Fulham.

The Reds face Fulham on Sunday afternoon hoping to sign off with a win ahead of the international break to keep themselves within striking distance of Premier League leaders Man City.

They will of course be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of losing to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in midweek, and so Klopp will expect a reaction from his players.

With that in mind, the German tactician will be buoyed by the fact that Gomez and Henderson will be at his disposal to face Fulham, while freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery also adds in his tweets below that Andy Robertson should also be fit while defensive trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren are all back in training too.

With the festive period fast approaching, getting as close to a fully-fit squad as possible will be ideal for Klopp and Liverpool, and so all the names above will have the international break to continue to recover too assuming that they’re not called up.

However, the focus for Klopp and his men this weekend will be Fulham and securing three points having also been held by Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

Klopp confirms Henderson [hamstring] and Gomez [Achilles] are available for Liverpool this weekend. If there are any issues for England, then that will be discussed with Gareth Southgate. #LFC Injury Table ?https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 9, 2018