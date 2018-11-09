Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was blasted after his performance in Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon last night.

In quotes obtained by Mirror Football Arsenal legend Martin Keown said that ‘Aubameyang let Arsenal down’ last night whilst analysing the match for BT Sport.

Keown thought that the Gabon international should have put away some of the chances he had last night.

The comments came as a surprise to fans as Aubameyang is in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot this season after scoring 7 times in the Gunners’ opening 11 games.

Check out a video of Keown and also former England international Joe Cole discussing Aubameyang below:

? Games: 15

?? Goals: 9 "He's the closest thing to Thierry Henry that I've seen." ? But Martin Keown and Joe Cole are demanding more from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang… pic.twitter.com/QU8Nii6KIu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 8, 2018

Despite Arsenal’s lacklustre performance last night, a goalless draw was enough for Unai Emery’s men to secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Aubameyang would do well to improve his consistency in the future but the former Borussia Dortmund frontman has struck up a great relationship with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette which is currently seeing the pair tear up Premier League defences.

The Gunners could surprise fans this season by finishing in the top 4 after a successful start to life under Emery.