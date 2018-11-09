Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that the Red Devils must ‘grow up in their approach’ to matches and stop conceding so many goals.

United endured a disastrous start to the season but results seem to be on the up and the pressure that was mounting on Mourinho has eased following a magnificent comeback win against Juventus on Wednesday evening.

United’s fortunes have certainly improved over the past month but United have had to leave things very late on to secure results and have still looked unnerved in the opening stages of matches.

Check out what Mourinho had to say on United needing to improve their start to games below:

Mourinho: “If we keep conceding goals before the opportunity there will be a day where we cannot come back so we have to grow up in our approach, because is clear the team is growing up, but we have to grow up in our compactness and start matches well.” #mufc [MEN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 9, 2018

This is a clear warning from Mourinho to his players and they should be aware that it will not be easy to get back into the game should they fall behind in the derby on Sunday given City’s explosive attack.

Guardiola’s City have prided themselves on putting games out of the reach of their opponents after taking early leads, all of City’s attackers pose a potent goalscoring threat leaving many Premier League sides on the wrong end of some very bad score-lines.

The defensive issues at United still don’t appear to be resolved and Mourinho has certainly fired a warning that they can’t rely on coming back from losing positions because one day this approach could come unstuck.