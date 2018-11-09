Juventus schedule meeting with agent of €50m+ Barcelona transfer target

Juventus are reportedly eager to lead the race for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt as they will meet with his agent, Mino Raiola, in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old has impressed in the early stage of his career, making 74 appearances for the senior Ajax side already while earning 11 caps for the Netherlands.

In turn, it’s clear to see that he has a bright future ahead of him, and unsurprisingly, that has attracted interest from around Europe with clubs trying to prise him away from the Dutch giants.

Juventus are amongst that group, and according to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri plan to meet with Raiola in the coming weeks in order to put themselves at the forefront of the race to land De Ligt’s signature.

It’s added that Barcelona are also keen while the Dutchman will likely command a price-tag well in excess of €50m, and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be reached and firstly if Ajax can be convinced over selling their prized asset.

Both sides are certainly in need of a signing to strengthen their defence, with Barcelona boasting the unwanted record of having the joint-worst defence out of the top six sides in La Liga having conceded 14 goals in 11 league games so far this season.

As for Juventus, with Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci all over 30, adding long-term replacements in their backline will be crucial for coach Massimiliano Allegri and so De Ligt would certainly fit the bill and could learn from that trio if he arrived sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, time will tell if the touted meeting with Raiola pays dividends and the two parties edge closer to reaching a deal over a future transfer with Barcelona likely to be paying close attention.