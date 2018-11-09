Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that there is a chance that Romelu Lukaku will return to face Man City this weekend.

The Belgian international has missed the last two games with an injury issue, with United winning both outings against Bournemouth and Juventus respectively.

Given he’s only managed to score four goals in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with his last effort coming back in September, there is an argument to suggest that the Red Devils aren’t even missing the 25-year-old.

Nevertheless, what he does do is offer a different dynamic in the final third and it could prove to be useful for Man Utd and Mourinho if he wishes to have more of a physical presence up top to lead the line.

As noted by the club’s site, the Portuguese tactician has left the door open to the possibility of having his striker back available for selection for Sunday’s showdown.

“No new injuries,” Mourinho told MUTV. “So from Juventus, we don’t bring important injuries. We have ‘touches’ but I don’t think any player that was available for Juventus will be out.

“We have a chance – it is Friday morning now – that Lukaku could be back.”

As noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Lukaku was back training with the group on Friday morning and so it certainly looks promising for him.

Whether or not he starts is another question with Anthony Martial in fine form currently, while Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford will also be pushing to be involved albeit the former appeared to clutch his thigh when substituted against Juventus on Wednesday night.