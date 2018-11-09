Manchester City have reportedly sent scouts to watch Fernando Ovelar, the 14-year-old Paraguayan teenage sensation who took the internet by storm in the past week.

According to a report from The Mirror, City have sent scouts to watch the youngster after he took fans across the world by storm following his goal in Paraguay’s Superclasico last weekend.

Ovelar plays for Cerro Porteno and scored the opening goal against their rivals Olimpia having only made his senior debut a week earlier for the Paraguayan outfit.

Check out Overlar’s goal below:

Fernando Ovelar made his pro debut last week and today he scored his first goal for Cerro Porteño in Paraguay's clasico vs Olimpia. He became the youngest player to score in Paraguay's clasico with only 14 years old !!! ??? pic.twitter.com/ioXYOsFUnr — Kelvin Galvez (@CoachGalvez) November 5, 2018

Unsurprisingly Ovelar is the youngest player to score in Paraguay’s top-flight and his impressive performances could win him a call up to Paraguay’s under 18s side according to the report from the Mirror.

It is highly likely that Cerro Porteno would have no option but to accept any proposals from City for the youngster’s transfer, City are also likely to allow the 14-year-old to stay at Porteno until his 16th birthday, allowing the youngster to gain some valuable experience.