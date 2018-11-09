After Arsenal ace Danny Welbeck suffered a serious ankle injury on Thursday night, former Man Utd teammate Nani was on hand to offer him support.

As noted by BBC Sport, Gunners boss Unai Emery confirmed after the game that his striker had most likely suffered a break in his ankle which in turn sets up a devastating period of recovery and rehabilitation for the 27-year-old.

It’s not the first time that he’ll have had to come back from a serious injury, but with support flooding in from current and former teammates after he was stretchered off against Sporting in the Europa League on Thursday night, he will certainly not be alone.

As he made his way off the pitch at the Emirates though, there was a great moment between Welbeck and his former United teammate Nani, as seen in the tweet below.

Putting aside the fact that a game was going on between their two sides, the Portuguese ace made his way over to Welbeck and checked on him as he left the pitch in a touching moment.

Nani, along with all concerned, will undoubtedly be hoping that the Arsenal forward can make a successful and swift recovery from this latest setback.